Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

    Headphones with mic

    SHE4305BK/00

    Feel it. BASS+

    Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD199.00

    Headphones with mic

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Feel it. BASS+

    • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
    • In-ear
    Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

    Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

    Ergonomic design for max comfort

    Ergonomic design for max comfort

    Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Slim, stable in-ear fit

    Slim, stable in-ear fit

    With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.

    Great sound isolation

    Great sound isolation

    Desgined for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      CCAW
      Frequency response
      9 - 23 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      12.2  mm
      Sensitivity
      107  dB
      Maximum power input
      30  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      symmetrical
      Finishing of connector
      nickel plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      38  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      18.1  cm
      Gross weight
      1.76  kg
      Height
      24.8  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99148 7
      Nett weight
      0.312  kg
      Tare weight
      1.448  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.2  cm
      Height
      10.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.039  kg
      Gross weight
      0.182  kg
      Tare weight
      0.143  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 51613 99148 4

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99148 0
      Gross weight
      0.0496  kg
      Nett weight
      0.013  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0366  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      8  cm
      Width
      3  cm
      Depth
      2.8  cm
      Weight
      0.0117  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 89446 00844 9

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.