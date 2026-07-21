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In ear headphones with mic

Discontinued

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In ear headphones with mic

SHE8105BL/27

In ear headphones with mic

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Gold
Gold
Red
Red
Red
Red
Silver
Silver
Silver
Silver

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 357.8 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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