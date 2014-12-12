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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE9105BS/00

Available in

Black and gold
Black and gold
Black and gold
Black and gold

Enjoy high performance precision sound

The Philips SHE9105 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes & choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit, while in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.

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with solid metal housing

Enjoy high performance precision sound

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.

Technical Specifications

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