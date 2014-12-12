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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE9105BS/27

Available in

Black and gold
Black and gold
Black and gold
Black and gold

Enjoy high performance precision sound

The Philips SHE9105 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes & choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit, while in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.

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with solid metal housing

Enjoy high performance precision sound

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected

Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high frequency clarity

Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high frequency clarity

Neodymium is the ideal material that produces strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.It features re-engineered 8.6mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.

Technical Specifications

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