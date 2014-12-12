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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3565BK/00

High resolution sound

Engineered for uncompromised audio delivery, the SHL3565 offers defined bass and precision sound with no distortion. Together with the rotating soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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High resolution sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • DJ monitor style

  • Breathable ear cushions

  • Compact folding

1.2m long cable ideal for outdoor use

1.2m long cable ideal for outdoor use

2200mW high power handling for distortion free high volumes

High power handling offers high performance whatever the volume or source. Delivery is clear and distortion free even at high volumes or high audio input power levels.

40mm neodymium drivers delivers excellent sound clarity

40mm neodymium drivers delivers excellent sound clarity

40mm neodymium speaker delivers excellent sound clarity with high impact bass from 40mm high power neodymium speaker drivers.

Technical Specifications

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