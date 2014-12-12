Discontinued
SHL3565BK/00
High resolution sound
Engineered for uncompromised audio delivery, the SHL3565 offers defined bass and precision sound with no distortion. Together with the rotating soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
40mm drivers/closed-back
DJ monitor style
Breathable ear cushions
Compact folding
High power handling offers high performance whatever the volume or source. Delivery is clear and distortion free even at high volumes or high audio input power levels.
40mm neodymium speaker delivers excellent sound clarity with high impact bass from 40mm high power neodymium speaker drivers.