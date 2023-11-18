Headphones
All series
Headphones with mic
Discontinued
Support
SHL3565BK/00
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How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
I cannot use my Philips headphones during a call
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