Discontinued
SHQ3300LF/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Earhook
Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
An adjustable ear hook ensures the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.
Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.