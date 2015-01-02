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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ3300PK/00

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Pink
Pink

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • Earhook

7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

High performance sound drives peak performance

High performance sound drives peak performance

8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.