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Discontinued

USB-C to HDMI adapter

SWV6001/00

Premium USB-C to HDMI Adaptor

Premium USB-C to HDMI (Female) adaptor cable. With 4K resolution and 0.15 meter cable length.

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Stunniing clarity & sound

Premium USB-C to HDMI Adaptor

  • Male-Female

  • HDMI 2.0

Crafted with quality construction

Quality construction uses only top-grade materials to create products with extended durability.

4K resolution (3840 x 2160)

Supports video resolutions up to 4K (3840 x 2160), providing exceptional image quality and gaming experiences.

Smooth images with a 30 frames per second 30Hz video signal

Sit back and enjoy a superior viewing experience with 30 frames per second video. This gives you a smoother TV viewing experience.

Technical Specifications

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