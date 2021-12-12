Discontinued
SWV6001/00
Premium USB-C to HDMI Adaptor
Premium USB-C to HDMI (Female) adaptor cable. With 4K resolution and 0.15 meter cable length.
Male-Female
HDMI 2.0
Quality construction uses only top-grade materials to create products with extended durability.
Supports video resolutions up to 4K (3840 x 2160), providing exceptional image quality and gaming experiences.
Sit back and enjoy a superior viewing experience with 30 frames per second video. This gives you a smoother TV viewing experience.