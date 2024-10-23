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1000 seriesTrue wireless headphones

TAT1109WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Get your music on

The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes, and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass, and a pocket-sized charging case, these comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day—and night.

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Get your music on

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

  • Natural sound. Dynamic bass

  • Pocket-size charging case

  • Clear calls

Small and comfy earbuds that love a big bassline

These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound. Tap the left earbud to activate dynamic bass and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines, even when listening quietly.

Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying​

Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

Solid Bluetooth connection

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

Technical Specifications

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