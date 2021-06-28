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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT2206GR/61

Available in

Black
Black
Green
Green
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
White
White

Always ready to go

Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time.

See all benefits

Always ready to go

  • Earbuds with in-ear fit

  • Super-small charging case

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 18 hours play time

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

Technical Specifications

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