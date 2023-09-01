Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Floor Cleaning solution Floor Cleaning solution Floor Cleaning solution

    Philips Floor Cleaner Suitable for all types of hard floor

    XV1792/01

    1 award

    Floor Cleaning solution

    Philips Floor Cleaner is designed for all types of hard floor, to remove grease, stain, sticky dirt easily. It is compatible with Philips wet floor cleaning appliances for professional cleaning result.

    See all benefits

    Philips Floor Cleaner Suitable for all types of hard floor

    Similar products

    See all Vacuum cleaner filters and accessories

    Floor Cleaning solution

    For all types of hard floor

    • Suitable for all hard floor types
    • Removes grease, stains, sticky dirt
    • One bottle cleans up to 25 sessions

    Cleaning concentrated formula

    Dosing cap is included for the right dosing measurement. 10 ml dosing for 1 water tank filling, 25 cleaning sessions in total for one bottle.

    Pet and family-friendly formula

    Pet and family-friendly formula under intended application

    Effective cleaning solution for all types of hard floors

    Most optimized and professional cleaning results with your Philips wet floor cleaning appliance on Laminate, Parquet, Wood, Tile, Marble, Concrete, PVC, and more

    Removes grease, stain, sticky dirt, and dust easily

    Leave the floor shining and clean again without residue and streak

    Suitable for Philips vacuum cleaners

    Safe to use with Philips vacuum cleaners with a wet mopping function. Compatible with FC67*, FC69*, XC313*, XC504*, XC514*, XC5244, XC6553, XC6557, XC705*, XC716* XC805*, XC815*, XW62*, XW67*, XW69*, XW72*, XW93*, XW94*. Not compatible with Philips OneUp devices (electric mops).

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Floor cleaning solution (250 ml)
      Compatible with
      FC67*, FC69*, XC313*, XC504*, XC514*, XC5244, XC6553, XC6557, XC705*, XC716* XC805*, XC815*, XW62*, XW67*, XW69*, XW72*, XW93*, XW94*

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      37
      Product Width
      63
      Product Height
      181
      Product Weight
      0.28
      Package Length
      37
      Package Width
      63
      Package Height
      181
      Package Weight
      0.284

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.