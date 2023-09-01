Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
The innovative AquaTrio Corldess 7000 Series is our advanced wet & dry vacuum cleaner for ultimate cleaning performance. Advanced technologies in flexible design allows to actively mop even hard-to-reach areas between and under furniture. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
The innovative AquaTrio Corldess 7000 Series is our advanced wet & dry vacuum cleaner for ultimate cleaning performance. Advanced technologies in flexible design allows to actively mop even hard-to-reach areas between and under furniture. See all benefits
Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
The innovative AquaTrio Corldess 7000 Series is our advanced wet & dry vacuum cleaner for ultimate cleaning performance. Advanced technologies in flexible design allows to actively mop even hard-to-reach areas between and under furniture. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
The innovative AquaTrio Corldess 7000 Series is our advanced wet & dry vacuum cleaner for ultimate cleaning performance. Advanced technologies in flexible design allows to actively mop even hard-to-reach areas between and under furniture. See all benefits
AquaSpin nozzle vacuums and actively mops hard floors effectively to remove dust, dirt, stains, spills, and up to 99.9% of bacteria*, in one go. The unique nozzle is designed to pick up dirt at both the front and back of the nozzle to make every stroke count.
The innovative patented high-speed rotation brush technology with a constant flow of clean water enables self-cleaning power brushes and prevents spreading dirt over the floor. So you never need to rinse and wring out a dirty mop to clean with again!
A constant flow of clean water from the clean water tank is released onto the floor. This ensures that each part of your floor is cleaned with fresh, clean water. You'll never mop with dirty mopping water, unlike with a traditional manual mop!
All the picked-up wet & dry dirt is immediately separated and locked in the dirty water tank. You can empty tanks at any point, without having to touch the dirty mopping water.
Effortlessly clean areas around chairs and table legs for maximum comfort. You can maneuver the device against tricky spots like plinths and room edges where dirt accumulates.
Flexible design lets you to vacuum and wash even hard-to-reach areas under furniture. The appliance can go into a fully flat position without raising the nozzle and losing contact with the floor.
The appliance has 3 cleaning modes. Normal wet mode intended for regular wet cleaning. The intense wet mode is for cleaning stubborn stains. Water absorption mode to pick up remaining moisture from the floor. Use the Digital LCD smart screen to switch power settings.
Once your cleaning session is complete, simply place the appliance on the After-Clean & Storage station for an automated self-cleaning cycle that fully rinses the appliance and the Power Brushes. Once done, you can keep the whole system including the Power Brushes stored together so that it is all clean and ready for the next use.
Digital LCD smart screen guides you with all information you need during and after the clean. Turn to the LCD screen to get live information on battery power status, cleaning modes, maintenance support and much more.
Includes Philips Floor Cleaner for professional cleaning result. Designed for all types of hard floor, to removes grease, stain, sticky dirt easily. 15 cleaning sessions in one bottle.
Performance
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Sustainability
Weight & Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.