AquaTrio Cordless

Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

XW7110/01
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning Advanced hygienic floor cleaning Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
    The innovative AquaTrio Corldess 7000 Series is our advanced wet & dry vacuum cleaner for ultimate cleaning performance. Advanced technologies in flexible design allows to actively mop even hard-to-reach areas between and under furniture. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD4,998.00

      Vacuum and actively mop your hard floors in one go

      • Vacuum & thorough wet mopping
      • Flexible & easy-to-use design
      • Automated self-cleaning
      • Up to 25 min & 180m² cleaning**
      AquaSpin nozzle allows to vacuum and wash a floor in one go

      AquaSpin nozzle allows to vacuum and wash a floor in one go

      AquaSpin nozzle vacuums and actively mops hard floors effectively to remove dust, dirt, stains, spills, and up to 99.9% of bacteria*, in one go. The unique nozzle is designed to pick up dirt at both the front and back of the nozzle to make every stroke count.

      Two high-speed brushes wet clean the floor hygiencially

      Two high-speed brushes wet clean the floor hygiencially

      The innovative patented high-speed rotation brush technology with a constant flow of clean water enables self-cleaning power brushes and prevents spreading dirt over the floor. So you never need to rinse and wring out a dirty mop to clean with again!

      Wash floor always with clean water

      Wash floor always with clean water

      A constant flow of clean water from the clean water tank is released onto the floor. This ensures that each part of your floor is cleaned with fresh, clean water. You'll never mop with dirty mopping water, unlike with a traditional manual mop!

      Aqua Diffusion System allows to lock in dirty water

      Aqua Diffusion System allows to lock in dirty water

      All the picked-up wet & dry dirt is immediately separated and locked in the dirty water tank. You can empty tanks at any point, without having to touch the dirty mopping water.

      Enhanced cleaning of hard-to-reach areas

      Enhanced cleaning of hard-to-reach areas

      Effortlessly clean areas around chairs and table legs for maximum comfort. You can maneuver the device against tricky spots like plinths and room edges where dirt accumulates.

      Flexible cordless cleaning for effective perfomance

      Flexible cordless cleaning for effective perfomance

      Flexible design lets you to vacuum and wash even hard-to-reach areas under furniture. The appliance can go into a fully flat position without raising the nozzle and losing contact with the floor.

      3 cleaning modes to adjust to different cleaning needs

      3 cleaning modes to adjust to different cleaning needs

      The appliance has 3 cleaning modes. Normal wet mode intended for regular wet cleaning. The intense wet mode is for cleaning stubborn stains. Water absorption mode to pick up remaining moisture from the floor. Use the Digital LCD smart screen to switch power settings.

      Automated self-cleaning of the appliance and Power Brushes

      Automated self-cleaning of the appliance and Power Brushes

      Once your cleaning session is complete, simply place the appliance on the After-Clean & Storage station for an automated self-cleaning cycle that fully rinses the appliance and the Power Brushes. Once done, you can keep the whole system including the Power Brushes stored together so that it is all clean and ready for the next use.

      Digital LCD smart screen for in- and after use guidance

      Digital LCD smart screen for in- and after use guidance

      Digital LCD smart screen guides you with all information you need during and after the clean. Turn to the LCD screen to get live information on battery power status, cleaning modes, maintenance support and much more.

      Floor Cleaning solution for hard floors

      Floor Cleaning solution for hard floors

      Includes Philips Floor Cleaner for professional cleaning result. Designed for all types of hard floor, to removes grease, stain, sticky dirt easily. 15 cleaning sessions in one bottle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion battery
        Charging time
        4 hours
        Battery voltage
        25.9V
        Runtime
        25 minutes

      • Usability

        Clean water tank capacity
        670 ml
        Dirty water tank capacity
        600 ml
        Usable detergents
        Philips floor cleaning solution XV1792
        Dirt water tank full indicator
        Yes
        Surface coverage per battery
        Up to 180 m2

      • Filtration

        Filter system
        Aqua Diffusion system

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzles
        AquaSpin nozzle
        Accessories included
        • After-clean & storage station
        • Cleaning brush
        • Floor cleaner

      • Design

        Color
        Charcoal Grey and Champagne

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Weight & Dimensions

        Weight
        4.6 kg
        Dimensions in set-up
        L26.5 x W22.5 x H110 cm
        Dimensions after-clean & storage station
        L34.5 x W32 x H24.3 cm

            • Tested with bacteria Staphylococcus aureus using water only.
            • *Runtime applies in normal mode with one full battery charge. Cleaning range calculated coverage based on IEC standard 0,5m/sec test speed.

