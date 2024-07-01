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  • Expose hidden dust. Remove it in one go. Expose hidden dust. Remove it in one go. Expose hidden dust. Remove it in one go.
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    3000 Series Cordless Vacuum

    XC3131/61

    Expose hidden dust. Remove it in one go.

    Thoroughly clean your floors in one go with the Philips Cordless Vacuum 3000 Series. Our LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt before capturing it with PowerCyclone 8 technology. Up to 60 minutes of runtime¹ makes cleaning your home easy

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    3000 Series Cordless Vacuum

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    See all Stick vacuum cleaner

    Expose hidden dust. Remove it in one go.

    Runs for up to 60 min¹ and guides with LED nozzle

    • Digital Motor
    • LED nozzle
    • Vacuum & Wipe in one go
    • Includes accessories
    PowerCyclone 8 removes dust with optimal battery usage.

    PowerCyclone 8 removes dust with optimal battery usage.

    Our powerful technology delivers the perfect combination of efficiency and results. It's engineered for high dust pick-up while ensuring you still get up to 60 mins of runtime on normal mode, and 15 mins on turbo.

    Digital motor for durability.

    Digital motor for durability.

    Our digital motor ensures your cordless vacuum cleaner is both durable and powerful.

    Detachable 25.2 volt battery for extended cleaning.

    Detachable 25.2 volt battery for extended cleaning.

    Want to keep cleaning without re-charging? Our detatchable battery means you can you swap in a charged battery and pick up where you left off almost immediately ⁴.

    Aqua module allows you to vacuum and mop in one go

    Aqua module allows you to vacuum and mop in one go

    Discover the satisfaction of mopping your floors as you vacuum. Our Aqua attachment uses a moist micofibre cloth to thoroughly remove all kinds of dirt and stains at the same time as you vacuum.

    LED nozzle exposes hidden dust, guiding every move.

    LED nozzle exposes hidden dust, guiding every move.

    Make every move count with our LED nozzle. It illuminates tiny dust particles by shining light at precisely the right angle, so you'll know exactly where to clean.

    Long-life battery runs for up to 60 mins ¹.

    Long-life battery runs for up to 60 mins ¹.

    Clean your home in one go with a battery that lasts for up to 60 minutes in normal mode ¹, and 15 minutes in turbo ².

    Precise nozzle slides as close as 1 mm to the wall.

    Precise nozzle slides as close as 1 mm to the wall.

    Remove dust and dirt from hard-to-reach places with our precise nozzle. It's designed to slide extremely close to walls and plinths, capturing stubborn particles of dirt.

    3-stage filtration system keeps captured dust secure.

    3-stage filtration system keeps captured dust secure.

    99.9% of fine dust and dirt remains sealed³ inside thanks to three ultra-fine filters. So once it's removed from your floor it stays that way.

    Easy cleaning thanks to handheld option & accessories

    Easy cleaning thanks to handheld option & accessories

    Inside cupboards, in corners, or up high - the Philips 3000 series can tackle it. It converts into a handheld vacuum for better portability. The long crevice tool helps to reach narrow spaces. 2-in-1 combination tool switches easily between a soft brush for dusting delicate surfaces and a wide crevice tool to clean tricky corners.

    Technical Specifications

    • Use Cases

      Suitable for floor types
      Hard floors
      Handheld option
      Yes
      Mopping function
      Yes

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Aluminium & Plastic
      Color
      Misty Dawn
      Cyclone technology
      PowerCyclone 8
      Settings
      Eco, Turbo
      Runtime (Eco)
      60 min
      Runtime (Turbo)
      15 min
      Airflow (max)
      820 l/min
      Noise level
      < 80 dB
      Battery type
      Replaceable lithium-ion
      Voltage
      25.2V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz
      Charging Time
      5 hour(s)
      Display type
      LED
      Filter type
      3-stage filtration
      LED lights
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes
      Battery Product
      Yes

    • Functions

      Floor Recognition
      No
      Smart home compatibility
      No
      Internet connectivity
      No

    • Design

      Recycled plastic, incl. accessories
      No
      Sustainable package
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Hard floor LED nozzle
      Included accessories
      - Crevice tool - Combination tool
      Charging Station
      Wall-mount
      Aqua nozzle
      Aqua Module

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      24 cm
      Product Width
      25.5 cm
      Product Height
      118 cm
      Product Weight (Handheld only)
      1 294 g
      Package Length
      14.3 cm
      Package Width
      38.4 cm
      Package Height
      74.1 cm
      Package Weight
      4.8 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      XV1630/01 - Microfiber pad
      Related Accessories 2
      XV1631/01​ - Filter​
      Related Accessories 3
      XV1633/01​ - Replaceable battery​

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • ¹ Eco mode, handheld only.
    • ² In turbo mode, on hard floors.
    • ³ >0,5 μm particle size.
    • ⁴ Second battery sold separately XV1635.

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