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  • Set of accessories Set of accessories Set of accessories

    Cordless VC 2000 & 3000 Series Set of accessories

    XV1632/01

    1 award

    Set of accessories

    Set of accessories compatible with Philips Cordless VC 2000 Series and 3000 Series (XC2011, XC2012, XC3031, XC3032, XC3033, XC3131, XC3132, XC3133). Includes 2-in-1 tool and crevice tool.

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    Cordless VC 2000 & 3000 Series Set of accessories

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    Set of accessories

    • Compatible with:
    • XC2011, XC2012
    • XC3031, XC3032, XC3033
    • XC3131, XC3132, XC3133

    2-in-1 tool

    2-in-1 Crevice and Brush tool for all cleaning needs

    For vacuuming slits and cracks

    With this crevice tool you can clean narrow corners or hard-to-reach places

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Set of accessories
      Compatible with
      XC2011, XC2012, XC3031, XC3032, XC3033, XC3131, XC3132, XC3133

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Combination tool
      Included Accessories 2
      Crevice tool

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      100
      Product Width
      200
      Product Height
      100
      Product Weight
      0.117
      Package Length
      80
      Package Width
      80
      Package Height
      270
      Package Weight
      0.138

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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