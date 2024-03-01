Cordless VC 2000 & 3000 Series Set of accessories
Set of accessories
Set of accessories compatible with Philips Cordless VC 2000 Series and 3000 Series (XC2011, XC2012, XC3031, XC3032, XC3033, XC3131, XC3132, XC3133). Includes 2-in-1 tool and crevice tool. See all benefits
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Cordless VC 2000 & 3000 Series Set of accessories
Set of accessories
- Compatible with:
- XC2011, XC2012
- XC3031, XC3032, XC3033
- XC3131, XC3132, XC3133
2-in-1 tool
2-in-1 Crevice and Brush tool for all cleaning needs
For vacuuming slits and cracks
With this crevice tool you can clean narrow corners or hard-to-reach places
Technical Specifications
-
General Specification
- Product type
-
Set of accessories
- Compatible with
-
XC2011, XC2012, XC3031, XC3032, XC3033, XC3131, XC3132, XC3133
-
Compatibility
- Included Accessories 1
-
Combination tool
- Included Accessories 2
-
Crevice tool
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product Length
-
100
- Product Width
-
200
- Product Height
-
100
- Product Weight
-
0.117
- Package Length
-
80
- Package Width
-
80
- Package Height
-
270
- Package Weight
-
0.138
-
Country of Origin
- Produced In
-
China
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