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Air purifier and Air humidifier

Air Purifier (23)

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Air Purifier

  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Purifies rooms up to 34m2
  • World's first 2-in-1 Air Purifier to use AI technology
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
  • Ultra-quiet operation
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  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series

Philips 600i series
Air purifier

AC0650/20
  • Purifies rooms up to 21.8 m2
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • Connected to the Air+ app
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  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series

Philips Air Performer 8000 series
3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35
  • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected to Air+ App
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  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0950/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000

Philips Series 3000
Pet Air Purifier AC3681/10

AC3681/10
  • Purify 51㎡ space
  • Remove pet odor
  • Remove pet allergens
  • Floating Fur Collection System
  • Purify 48㎡ space
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2936/33
  • Purifies rooms up to 48 m²
  • 380 m³/h clean air delivery rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
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Discontinued

  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier

AC1715/30
  • Purifies rooms up to 38 ㎡
  • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
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Discontinued

  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000

Philips Series 2000
Air Cleaner

AC2887/31
  • Remove 99.97% particles@3nm
  • Allergens display
  • Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2
  • Auto & Sleep mode
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  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series

Philips 800i Series
Air Purifier

AC0850/31
  • Purifies rooms up to 24 ㎡
  • 190 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
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Discontinued

  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
Air purifier

AC4076/30
  • CADR 302 m³/h
  • Formaldehyde removal 99% (2h)
  • PM2.5 removal rate >99%
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