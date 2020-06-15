Discontinued
FY0293/30
Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.
Compatible with 800 Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 1 year
Original Philips filter
Replacement filters for Philips 800 Series air purifiers: AC0830, AC0850. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
(8) From the air that passes through the filter. Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5h in a test chamber contaminated with human coronavirus (HCOV-229E) aerosols.
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.