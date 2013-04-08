Discontinued
HD8954/01
Multi-beverage, multi user
With Xelsis Evo espresso machine every family member can enjoy his or her favorite coffee. Thanks to the unique multi-user function up to 6 personal user profiles can be created and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalized.
Brews 8 coffee varieties
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
8 step adjustable grinder
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.
When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has eight adjustable settings – from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee
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