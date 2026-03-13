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Saeco Xelsis Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Saeco Xelsis EvoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8954/01

Saeco Xelsis Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide Philips Xelsis Evo Super-automatic espresso machine - English

  • PDF file, 6.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Xelsis Evo Super-automatic espresso machine HD8954/01

  • PDF file, 24.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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