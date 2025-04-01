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  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care

Philips Sonicare A3 All-in-one4-pack brush heads

HX9094/85

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

The brush head for complete care

Experience the best of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes with this All-in-One Brush Head replacement. Offering effective whitening, plaque and stain removal plus better gum health, your complete oral care starts right here.

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Gently remove up to 20x more plaque*

The brush head for complete care

  • Removes 20x more plaque*

  • 100% whiter teeth in 2 days*

  • Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*

  • Soft

  • 70% bio-based plastic**

Up to 20x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 20x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One brush head delivers range-leading cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, even in hard-to-reach areas.

Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days*

Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days*

Our All-in-One brush head includes triangular bristles to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves, with up to 100% more effective stain removal in less than two days.*

Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*

Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*

The side bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks.*

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.

  3. Except for Philips One.