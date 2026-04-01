HX9094/86
The brush head for complete care
Experience the best of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes with this All-in-One Brush Head replacement. Offering effective whitening, plaque and stain removal plus better gum health, your complete oral care starts right here.
Removes 20x more plaque*
100% whiter teeth in 2 days*
Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*
Soft
70% bio-based plastic**
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One brush head delivers range-leading cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, even in hard-to-reach areas.
Our All-in-One brush head includes triangular bristles to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves, with up to 100% more effective stain removal in less than two days.*
The side bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks.*
vs. a manual toothbrush
allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.
Except for Philips One.