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Can I exchange points in the Philips Sonicare App?
Can I use my Sonicare toothbrush without the app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions
Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App / Sonicare for Kids App?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How do I brush my teeth using the Sonicare app?
I cannot access any features of the Sonicare app
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair