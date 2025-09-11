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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Discontinued

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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean SmartSonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9903/12

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Discontinued

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Available in

Black
Black
Pink
Pink

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document - English

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 305.3 kB
  • 11 September 2025

Eco Passport

  • PDF file, 134.3 kB
  • 25 October 2020

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