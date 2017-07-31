Discontinued
HX9903/12
Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalized feedback and coaching.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Personalized coaching
Smart brush head sensors
Smart brush head recognition
4 modes, 3 intensities
Click on the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head to experience our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact*** and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.
Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*
Click on the W3 Premium White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal your whitest smile. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains in just three days.**
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
compared to DiamondClean
in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode