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  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9903/22

    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

    The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalized feedback and coaching.

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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

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    See all DiamondClean Smart

    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

    Feel confident, with 100% coverage

    • Personalized coaching
    • Smart brush head sensors
    • Smart brush head recognition
    • 4 modes, 3 intensities
    Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

    Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

    Click on the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head to experience our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact*** and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

    Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

    Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

    Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

    Remove up to 100% more stains** in just 3 days

    Remove up to 100% more stains** in just 3 days

    Click on the W3 Premium White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal your whitest smile. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains in just three days.**

    Guides you to brush and highlights missed areas

    Guides you to brush and highlights missed areas

    The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you’ve achieved a thorough clean, and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.

    Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

    Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

    If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.

    Start taking better care of your trouble areas

    Start taking better care of your trouble areas

    Any trouble areas your dentist has pointed out? We'll highlight them on your in-app 3D mouth map, and remind you to pay extra attention to these areas.

    Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

    Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

    You might not notice when you brush too hard, but your DiamondClean Smart will. If you use too much pressure, the light ring on the end of your handle will flash. This is a gentle reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

    Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

    Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

    With an electric toothbrush, you let the brush do the work. We've built a scrubbing sensor into your handle as a gentle reminder to reduce scrubbing. This way, you can improve your technique and get a gentler, more effective clean.

    Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

    Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

    Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. A microchip in your brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which one you're using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide a gentle yet effective care for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

    Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

    Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

    Brush heads wear-out over time and become less effective at removing plaque. With smart brush head recognition you'll never lose track of when to replace your brush head. Your toothbrush tracks how long and hard you've brushed with each brush head, and will alert you when it's time to replace. You can also monitor the lifetime of your brush heads in the Philips Sonicare app, and even order replacements so you're never caught short.

    Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensity settings

    Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensity settings

    With DiamondClean Smart you get the full works. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, and our 4 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ to remove stains, Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean, and Gum Health to gently clean along your gum line.

    Premium charging glass and travel case

    Premium charging glass and travel case

    Charging a toothbrush has never been so effortless. Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder after brushing, and it instantly starts charging. Not only does your glass charge fit stylishly into your bathroom, it also doubles as a rinsing glass. Enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge. Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically when you're on the go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days******
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Pink

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • with iOS7 or higher

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head recognition
      Syncs with optimal mode
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean Smart
      Brush heads
      • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
      • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
      • 1 W3 Premium White
      Travel case
      Premium travel case
      Glass charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Up to 7x healthier gums****
      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Whitening benefits
      Up to 100% less stains*****
      Pressure feedback
      • Ring lights up in purple
      • Vibrates handle to alert user
      TouchUp
      Ensures 100% coverage

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • High
      • Medium
      • Low
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Special attention to molars
      White+
      To remove surface stains

    • BrushSync Mode Pairing

      C3 Premium Plaque Control
      Pairs with Clean mode
      G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
      Pairs with Gum Health mode
      W3 Premium White brush head
      Pairs with White+ mode

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      Location sensor
      Tracks & improves coverage
      Scrubbing sensor
      Guides to reduce scrubbing
      3D mouth map
      Highlights trouble areas
      TouchUp
      To address missed spots
      Position sensor
      Guides to areas you missed

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • * as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
    • * compared to DiamondClean
    • *** in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
    • **** after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush
    • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode

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