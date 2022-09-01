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  • Starry Shimmer Limited Edition Starry Shimmer Limited Edition Starry Shimmer Limited Edition

    Sonic electric toothbrush DiamondClean 9000 Starry Shimmer Limited Edition

    HX9911/86

    Starry Shimmer Limited Edition

    In collaboration with French designer, it comes with an exquisite design for a premium brushing experience that suits your style. Design limited edition takes the shimmery stars as the inspiration and integrates into the handle and accessories. With built-in pressure sensor, it can alert users if brushing too hard. Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensities, connect Sonicare App for a personalized brushing experience.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD1,698.00

    Sonic electric toothbrush DiamondClean 9000 Starry Shimmer Limited Edition

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    See all DiamondClean 9000

    Starry Shimmer Limited Edition

    Whiter teeth in just 3 days*

    • Connected app tracks progress
    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • Smart brush head recognition
    • 4 modes, 3 intensities
    Premium brushing experience

    Premium brushing experience

    Our DiamondClean 9000 comes with a standout ombr design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Design limited edition takes the lucky star as the inspiration and integrates it into the handle and the glass charger. Exquisite design star travel bag goes anywhere life takes you.

    4 modes and 3 intensities for personalized brushing

    4 modes and 3 intensities for personalized brushing

    Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle, yet effective** clean, and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums. head keeps your teeth clean for a brighter smile.

    Exceptional cleaning as well as daily whitening

    Exceptional cleaning as well as daily whitening

    Our W3 Premium White brush head cleans and whitens for a deeper clean you can see and feel. Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

    Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

    Powerful sonic vibrations pulse 62,000 times every minute to drive plaque-fighting bubbles between your teeth and along your gum line.

    Whiter teeth in just 3 days*

    Boost your smile's brightness with advanced Sonicare technology. Polishing bristles remove up to 100% more stain than a manual toothbrush for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days.

    Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

    The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days***
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Gradient Pink

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • with iOS7 or higher
      • with iOS7 operational system

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean 9000 designer edition
      Brush heads
      2 W3 Premium White
      Glass charger
      1 designer edition
      Charger base and puck
      1
      Travel pouch
      1 designer edition

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      Low, Medium, High
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Special attention to molars
      White+
      To remove surface stains

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads

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    • vs. a manual toothbrush
    • in White+ Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste
    • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

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