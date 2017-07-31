HX9954/52
Complete care for your oral health
Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush - for up to 100% more stain removal**. Its smart, app-connected technology delivers a personalized experience every time you brush.See all benefits
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Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean+, and Tongue Care - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean.
Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide brushing guidance, real-time feedback, and insights to improve your brushing routine. With advanced coaching and progress tracking, you’ll get the most out of every brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable.
From its slim design to the sleek charging glass, this electric toothbrush is designed with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the charging travel case keeps your toothbrush charged and protected wherever you go.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.
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Smart sensor technology
Sonicare app
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