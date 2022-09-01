HX9911/87
Starry Shimmer Limited Edition
In collaboration with French designer, it comes with an exquisite design for a premium brushing experience that suits your style. Design limited edition takes the shimmery stars as the inspiration and integrates into the handle and accessories. With built-in pressure sensor, it can alert users if brushing too hard. Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensities, connect Sonicare App for a personalized brushing experience.See all benefits
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Our DiamondClean 9000 comes with a standout ombr design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Design limited edition takes the lucky star as the inspiration and integrates it into the handle and the glass charger. Exquisite design star travel bag goes anywhere life takes you.
Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle, yet effective** clean, and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums. head keeps your teeth clean for a brighter smile.
Our W3 Premium White brush head cleans and whitens for a deeper clean you can see and feel. Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Powerful sonic vibrations pulse 62,000 times every minute to drive plaque-fighting bubbles between your teeth and along your gum line.
Boost your smile's brightness with advanced Sonicare technology. Polishing bristles remove up to 100% more stain than a manual toothbrush for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days.
The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.
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