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Discontinued

ShoqBoxwireless portable speaker

SB300B/00

Shocking beats, blazing lights

Get ready to unleash the beats! Philips ShoqBox SB300 cranks out explosive, pumping bass through twin bass radiators. Amp up the energy with lights that pulse to the beat. Rugged, shockproof and waterproof - take the party anywhere.

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Shocking beats, blazing lights

  • Bluetooth®

  • Waterproof, shockproof

  • Multi-colored lights

Built-in rechargeable battery keeps the party pumping

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

Light it up! Multi-colored lights blaze to the beat

Light it up! Multi-colored lights blaze to the beat

Step into the light and feel the power of pounding beats and blazing lights. Multiple colors pulse to the rhythm of the beat, bringing your music to life and adding another dimension to the party. Or if you'd rather dance in the dark, that's fine too - just flip a switch and it's lights out.

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

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