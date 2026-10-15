Wireless speakers
All series
ShoqBox wireless portable speaker
Discontinued
Support
SB300B/00
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Quick start guide - English
Localized commercial leaflet - English
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Volume is lower when external player is connected via AUX-IN to my Philips speaker
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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