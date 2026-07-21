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Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Discontinued

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Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5900PK/00

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 419 kB
  • 21 July 2026

EU Declaration of conformity - English

  • PDF file, 895.4 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting