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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5900PK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
White
White

Rich bass anywhere

The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

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Wireless with great sound and perfect fit

Rich bass anywhere

  • 8mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • NFC

MusicChain™ allows easily music sharing with friend

MusicChain™ allows easily music sharing with friend

With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

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  1. Actual results may vary