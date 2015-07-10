Discontinued
SHB5900GN/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
Actual results may vary