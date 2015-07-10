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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5900PP/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
White
White

Rich bass anywhere

The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

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Wireless with great sound and perfect fit

Rich bass anywhere

  • 8mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • NFC

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary