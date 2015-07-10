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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5900BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
White
White

Rich bass anywhere

The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

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Wireless with great sound and perfect fit

Rich bass anywhere

  • 8mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • NFC

Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary