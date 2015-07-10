Discontinued
SHB5900BL/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.
Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.
Actual results may vary