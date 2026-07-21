Headphones
All series
Bluetooth Headset
Discontinued
Support
SHB5950WT/00
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
EU Declaration of conformity - English
All (4)
Can I use the Philips Bluetooth headphone with a computer?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Troubleshooting for pairing and connecting problem
Cannot stream music via Bluetooth from PC with Windows OS
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low
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