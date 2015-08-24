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Discontinued

Bluetooth Headset

SHB5950WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Wireless freedom, big beats

Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metalized housing adds professional elegance and sophistication.

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Ultralight, stable and comfy neckband

Wireless freedom, big beats

  • 8mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • Flat cable

Powerful speakers reproduce clear sound with big bass

Powerful speakers reproduce clear sound with big bass

Powerful speakers in a compact design ensure a perfect fit, clear sound and big bass.

Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go

Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.

Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

Enjoy the freedom of listening music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary