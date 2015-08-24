Discontinued
SHB5950WT/00
Wireless freedom, big beats
Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metalized housing adds professional elegance and sophistication.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Flat cable
Powerful speakers in a compact design ensure a perfect fit, clear sound and big bass.
Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.
Enjoy the freedom of listening music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.
Actual results may vary