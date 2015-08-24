Search terms

Bluetooth Headset

SHB5950BK/00
  Wireless freedom, big beats
    Bluetooth Headset

    SHB5950BK/00

    Wireless freedom, big beats

    Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metalized housing adds professional elegance and sophistication.

    Bluetooth Headset

    Wireless freedom, big beats

    Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metalized housing adds professional elegance and sophistication. See all benefits

      Wireless freedom, big beats

      Ultralight, stable and comfy neckband

      • 8mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • Flat cable
      Shiny coating looks sleek and adds extra protective surface

      Shiny coating looks sleek and adds extra protective surface

      A high quality, glossy coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

      Oval tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

      Oval tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

      An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

      Powerful speakers reproduce clear sound with big bass

      Powerful speakers reproduce clear sound with big bass

      Powerful speakers in a compact design ensure a perfect fit, clear sound and big bass.

      Soft rubberized neckband for comfort and stability

      Soft rubberized neckband for comfort and stability

      A soft rubberized neckband design for ultimate convenience and stability.

      Supports Bluetooth version 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Supports Bluetooth version 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

      Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

      Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

      Enjoy the freedom of listening music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

      Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go

      Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        10 -21 000Hz
        Sound Enhancement
        • Echo Control
        • Noise Reduction
        Speaker diameter
        8 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 ohm
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        16.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.379  kg
        Height
        19  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 71007 4
        Nett weight
        0.129  kg
        Tare weight
        0.25  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music
        • Microphone mute
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        7*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        160* hr
        Talk time
        7* hr
        Battery weight
        2.5 g

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        15  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 71007 7
        Gross weight
        0.096  kg
        Nett weight
        0.043  kg
        Tare weight
        0.053  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        15  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Depth
        1.6  cm
        Weight
        0.03  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging

      • Design

        Color
        Black

