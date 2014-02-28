ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph

Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3900BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
Silver
Silver
White
White

Rich bass

Premium in-ear headphones feature great bass, comfort and looks. Efficient speaker drivers give powerful sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings look sleek and classy.

See all benefits

Your music sounds better with oval sound tube

Rich bass

  • Black

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

Ergonomic oval sound tube ensures optimal fit and comfort

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips