In-Ear Headphones

SHE3900GD/00
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3900GD/00

    Premium in-ear headphones feature great bass, comfort and looks. Efficient speaker drivers give powerful sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings look sleek and classy. See all benefits

      Your music sounds better with oval sound tube

      • Gold
      Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

      Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

      Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

      Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

      Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        10 - 22 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Design

        Color
        Gold

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        Copper
        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17,9  cm
        Width
        9,5  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0315  kg
        Gross weight
        0,124  kg
        Tare weight
        0,0925  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72911 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Width
        21  cm
        Height
        15  cm
        Nett weight
        0,2520  kg
        Gross weight
        1,248  kg
        Tare weight
        0,9960  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72911 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17,5  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        3,2  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0105  kg
        Gross weight
        0,034  kg
        Tare weight
        0,0235  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 72911 5
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        1,3  cm
        Height
        2,1  cm
        Depth
        1,3  cm
        Weight
        0,0105  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

