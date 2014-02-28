Discontinued
SHE3900GN/00
Rich bass
Premium in-ear headphones feature great bass, comfort and looks. Efficient speaker drivers give powerful sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings look sleek and classy.
Green
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.