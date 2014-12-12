Discontinued
SHE8105RD/27
Deep and pure bass – always
The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.
Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.