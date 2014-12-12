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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE8105SL/27

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Gold
Gold
Red
Red
Red
Red
Silver
Silver
Silver
Silver

Deep and pure bass – always

The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.

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with solid metal housing

Deep and pure bass – always

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

Technical Specifications

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