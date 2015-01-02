Discontinued
SHQ1300LF/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.
8.6mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.