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Discontinued

Sports headphones

SHQ1300PK/00

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange
Pink
Pink

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.

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Secure fit and ultra lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.