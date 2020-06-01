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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1215RD/97

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Always ready to go

Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.

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Always ready to go

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

6 mm neodymium drivers. Clear sound, punchy bass

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Technical Specifications

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