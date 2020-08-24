Discontinued
FM16FD170D/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
16GB
Motion Edition 2.0
2-pack
Pick your trendy color; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
A useful 16GB gives you the capacity to swap and share much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.