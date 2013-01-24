Home
EcoCare Steam iron

GC3720/32
    The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.

      • 2400 W
      • 140 g steam boost
      • ECO
      Steam boost up to 140 g

      Steam boost up to 140 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        25% energy reduction

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam boost
        140 g
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power
        2400 W
        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting

