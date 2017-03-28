Discontinued
HX6213/60
Available in
Whiter and healthier teeth for a brighter smile
Sonicare toothbrush that offers you superior clean for whiter teeth and fresher breath to fully unleash your social confidence
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
1 mode
2 brush heads
1 tongue brush
1 travel case
Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, help whiten teeth everytime you brush for a confident smile.
Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ tongue brush is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31,000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris, sweep away bad-breath bacteria. Thanks to our Philips Sonicare technology, your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will be fresher.
Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head's extra long bristles designed for exceptional cleaning between teeth and braces.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush