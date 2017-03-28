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Discontinued

Philips SonicareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6223/61

Available in

Black
Black
Mint green
Mint green
Violet
Violet

Whiter and healthier teeth for a brighter smile

Sonicare toothbrush that offers you superior clean for whiter teeth and fresher breath to fully unleash your social confidence

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Whiter and healthier teeth for a brighter smile

  • 1 mode

  • 2 brush heads

  • 1 tongue brush

  • 1 travel case

Exceptional plaque removal to whiten teeth

Exceptional plaque removal to whiten teeth

Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, help whiten teeth everytime you brush for a confident smile.

Removes bacteria on tongue to freshen breath

Removes bacteria on tongue to freshen breath

Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ tongue brush is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31,000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris, sweep away bad-breath bacteria. Thanks to our Philips Sonicare technology, your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will be fresher.

Exceptional cleaning between teeth and braces

Exceptional cleaning between teeth and braces

Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head's extra long bristles designed for exceptional cleaning between teeth and braces.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush